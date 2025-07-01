Revanth Reddy Offers Fair Deal to Farmers for Net-Zero Bharat Future City

Hyderabad: In a landmark move aimed at balancing development with justice for landowners, the Telangana state government will offer 121 sq. yard developed plots along with monetary compensation to farmers contributing land to the upcoming Bharat Future City, India’s first net-zero carbon city.

Bharat Future City: Telangana’s Mega Sustainable Development Plan

Envisioned by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Bharat Future City is proposed to span 30,000 acres on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The project will incorporate cutting-edge technologies and green infrastructure, focusing on:

Artificial Intelligence

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Tourism

Sports Infrastructure

Sustainable Urban Planning

Of the total land, 16,000 acres will be acquired under a land pooling initiative, while 13,973 acres were already acquired during the previous BRS government for the Hyderabad Pharma City.

Farmers to Get Developed Plots Plus Monetary Compensation

At a review meeting held on Saturday, CM Revanth Reddy instructed officials to accelerate land acquisition in a fair and transparent manner, prioritizing persuasion over coercion.

“Each farmer will be offered a 121 sq. yd developed plot in addition to financial compensation,” said an official source. This model replicates the earlier proposal made for Pharma City under a land pooling scheme.

Telangana Aims to Become Global Innovation Hub

The Bharat Future City aims to position Telangana as a global hub for innovation and sustainable industries. The city will promote green infrastructure, attract foreign investments, and create employment in high-growth sectors.

CM Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of inclusive development, ensuring farmers are stakeholders in the state’s ambitious future.