CM Revanth Reddy Orders Immediate Public Review of Gig Workers’ Bill Draft

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to make the draft bill designed to provide security for gig workers available for public review immediately. He emphasized the importance of incorporating suggestions, recommendations, and objections from the public before finalizing the bill.

In a special meeting held at the Dr. BR Ambedkar State Secretariat, the Chief Minister met with gig workers, union representatives, and senior officials from various departments to discuss the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Bill. The bill, drafted by the Labor Department, aims to provide job security, insurance benefits, and other rights for gig workers.

Focus on Worker Safety and Coordination Between Companies

The Chief Minister proposed several amendments to the draft, stressing the need for worker safety and highlighting the importance of coordination and harmony between companies and aggregators in the new legislation. He instructed that the draft be uploaded online for public review and feedback immediately, ensuring that a wide range of opinions is considered in shaping the final version.

Welcoming Feedback from All Sectors

CM Revanth Reddy noted that nearly 400,000 gig workers across the state are employed in food delivery, cab services, and package deliveries. He emphasized the need to gather feedback from all sectors involved, allowing workers, union representatives, and the public to contribute their perspectives on the proposed bill.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to complete the final review of the bill by April 25 and to prepare it for enactment by May Day (International Workers’ Day), marking the government’s commitment to worker rights.

Commitment to Worker Welfare and Insurance

Revanth Reddy reminded the officials that the government had already implemented accident insurance for gig and platform workers, with a Rs. 5 lakh insurance for workers who die while performing their duties. The bill will be a pioneering step in ensuring social security for gig workers, with Telangana becoming a model for the country in worker protection.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s earlier promise to introduce a law guaranteeing safety for gig workers, pointing to the state as the first to implement accident insurance for them.

A Pioneering Step for Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy concluded by urging that the new law be a national model, ensuring that Telangana leads the way in providing social security for gig workers. He emphasized that the bill should not only address immediate concerns but also provide long-term benefits and protections for the growing gig economy.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Chief Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Vice Chairman of the State Planning Commission Chinna Reddy, and other senior officials from various departments.

