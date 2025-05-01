Revanth Reddy Declares War on Sewage: ₹3,100 Cr Mega Plan to Stop 80% Sewage Flowing into Musi River

In a determined push to resolve the long-standing sewage problem plaguing Hyderabad’s Musi River, the Telangana government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched an ambitious ₹3,100 crore project. The initiative aims to construct trunk sewer lines on both the northern and southern sides of the river in two phases, with the objective of halting direct sewage flow.

39 New Sewage Treatment Plants to Be Added

Officials from the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) have revealed that 80% of untreated sewage from the city currently ends up in the river. To tackle this, the plan includes the construction of 39 additional Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). The new infrastructure will ensure that wastewater is first treated before being released into the river, thereby restoring its ecological balance.

Ground Surveys and Planning Underway

MRDCL, under directions from CM Revanth Reddy, is preparing a detailed action plan. A field-level survey will soon be conducted in coordination with engineers from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to identify key locations where untreated sewage enters the river. This data will be used to finalize the layout of the trunk lines and STPs.

Completion Target Set for Two Years

The government has set a target to complete the project within two years. The initiative is expected to bring permanent relief to Hyderabad residents and significantly reduce pollution levels in the Musi, which currently flows as a contaminated stretch over 55 km between the city and the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Government Seeks Funding Support

To support this high-cost initiative, the Telangana government is actively exploring funding avenues. The MRDCL emphasized that the project is a top priority and a crucial step toward achieving a clean and livable Hyderabad.