Revanth Reddy Praises People-Centric Journalism, Warns Against Political Propaganda in Media

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hailed the role of people-centric journalism, emphasising its importance in safeguarding democracy.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Nava Telangana daily, held on Friday at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Bagh Lingampally, the Chief Minister lauded the newspaper for consistently standing by the people.

“There are only a few press organizations that consistently stand by the people, and *Nava Telangana* is one of them,” he said. Highlighting the declining credibility of sections of the media, he recalled that newspapers once played a key role during the freedom movement and the historic armed peasant struggle by spreading social awareness.

He cautioned that some political party-backed newspapers today focus on protecting their interests rather than informing the public.

Revanth Reddy stressed the need for genuine journalists to draw a clear distinction between true journalism and those “wearing the mask of journalists” in the age of social media. He warned that the erosion of credibility in journalism, similar to that in politics, could lead to a dangerous situation if left unchecked.

Drawing an analogy, the CM said, “Communists are like salt—without them, the fight for public issues loses its essence.” He noted that Congress has long benefited from the support of the Left parties and called for continued cooperation to strengthen pro-people initiatives.

The Chief Minister also assured that Nava Telangana would receive equal priority in government announcements and reiterated his government’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with the Left for the welfare of the people.

The event was attended by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, CM’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, CPM Polit Bureau Member B V Raghavulu, State Secretary John Wesley, former State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, and former MLA Julakanti Rangareddy, among others.