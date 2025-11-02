CM Revanth Reddy Ramps Up Jubilee Hills Campaign, Promises to Transform the Constituency

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy turned up the heat in the Jubilee Hills by-election campaign on Friday evening, drawing huge crowds as he hit out at opponents and rallied support for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav.

Speaking at a series of roadshows, Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on the opposition, accusing them of hypocrisy and neglecting the poor. “One cannot ignore their own family and claim to care for others,” he quipped, taking a sharp dig at his rivals. “A person who doesn’t care for his own sister cannot be expected to respect Sunitha,” he added, hinting at internal rifts in the rival camp.

Also Read: Shabbir Ali Slams MIM for Aiding BJP by Splitting Muslim Votes in Bihar

The Chief Minister urged voters to give Congress one clear opportunity to transform Jubilee Hills, asserting that the party was committed to reshaping the constituency’s image. “Give Naveen Yadav one chance, and Congress will take full responsibility for changing the face of Jubilee Hills,” he declared to loud cheers from the crowd.

Revanth Reddy also paid tribute to former minister P. Janardhan Reddy (PJR), recalling his services to the poor. He announced that the Borabanda junction would soon be renamed as “PJR Borabanda Chowrasta” in his honor. “PJR stood for the downtrodden, and Naveen Yadav will carry forward that legacy,” he said.

As the campaign intensifies, Congress leaders hope to capitalize on Revanth Reddy’s charisma and connect with voters through promises of welfare, development, and respect for local icons.