CM Revanth Reddy’s National Ascent: Ranked Among India’s Most Influential in Power List 2025

Hyderabad: In a strong affirmation of his rising stature on the national political stage, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has climbed 11 spots to secure the 28th rank in the Indian Express Power List 2025, up from 39 last year. The annual list, which spotlights India’s most influential individuals across politics, business, sports, and entertainment, places Revanth among the top echelon of powerful Indian politicians.

The Power List 2025 features top national leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the top 10, with Revanth Reddy standing tall as one of the most notable chief ministers from the India Alliance.

Revanth Reddy’s elevation reflects his remarkable political journey—from being seen as a regional leader to becoming a key strategist and administrator at the national level. His leadership in Telangana, particularly after his party’s decisive victory, has won praise for bold reforms and people-centric governance.

“This recognition by the Indian Express Power List 2025 validates our CM’s unwavering commitment to transparent governance and inclusive development,” said TPCC President Mahesh Goud. He added that every such recognition increases the responsibility toward the people of Telangana and the nation.

Among the notable initiatives boosting his profile are the ₹21,000 crore farm loan waiver, a ₹500 paddy bonus, economic empowerment schemes for women including solar plants and petrol bunks, a world-class Skills University, and historic moves like the appointment of transgenders as traffic police under the Sui Generis initiative.

Revanth’s national voice also gained traction after his impactful speech at the Chennai Conclave on the sensitive issue of delimitation, further positioning him as a thought leader within the India Alliance.

His consistent rise indicates a shift in Indian politics, where regional leaders are increasingly setting the tone for national agendas.