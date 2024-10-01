Revanth Reddy taking revenge on people of Hyderabad’, KTR slams T’gana CM over Musi project

Hyderabad: Continuing his attacks on the Congress government in Telangana over the Musi Riverfront Development project, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was taking revenge on the people of Hyderabad as they did not vote for Congress in the Assembly elections.

He said the Chief Minister was creating chaos and misery for the people of Hyderabad, especially during the festive seasons of Dussehra and Bathukamma.

Rama Rao said that poor people in the area are living in constant fear of their homes being demolished, uncertain of when the government might take action.

The BRS leader made these remarks while interacting with people in Tulasi Nagar area of Amberpet constituency. It is one of the areas along Musi river where the government plans to demolish houses and other structures for the Musi Riverfront Development project.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, reminded Revanth Reddy of his pre-election promises, asking whether any of the six guarantees, which were promised to be fulfilled within 100 days, have been implemented. He questioned whether the promises made to farmers, women, and the elderly had seen the light of day, accusing the Congress party of failing to deliver on its commitments.

KTR lashed out at Congress for its plan to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore to clean 55 km of the Musi river. He expressed disbelief at the figure and asked whether the real agenda was to loot public funds under the guise of development.

The BRS working president urged residents to unite in resistance if bulldozers came to demolish their homes, emphasising that they should question the officials about their own families’ safety.

KTR called out the hypocrisy of Congress, who, under the “Indiramma Rajyam” banner, promised to build houses but is now demolishing them.

He strongly stated that the poor people’s lands cannot be seized to build malls, and questioned whether Sonia Gandhi ever endorsed such policies. KTR also criticised Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy for his silence on the matter and wondered if Kishan Reddy and Revanth Reddy had colluded to harm the poor.

Rama Rao reminded people that when real leaders see the suffering of the people, they stand by them, urging citizens to observe who supports them in times of need.

He also accused Revanth Reddy of canceling various welfare schemes including Bathukamma saris, Ramadan gifts, Christmas gifts, KCR Kits, and nutrition kits, highlighting his anti-poor agenda.

KTR warned that trusting Revanth Reddy would result in further losses for the poor and labeled him a massive fraud.

Accusing Revanth of pushing forward a plan that would harm the poor, KTR demanded to know how the cost of the Musi project had increased tenfold from the Telangana government’s initial estimate of Rs 16,000 crore.

He stressed that if the project were to go ahead, those affected should receive three times the compensation, job offers, and financial support.

KTR remarked that “Musi mein looto, Delhi mein baanto” became the corrupt Congress’ new slogan. He assured the public that BRS would not remain silent if such reckless actions continued.