CM Revanth Reddy to Lead Rally in Support of Indian Armed Forces

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will lead a rally in Hyderabad on Thursday to express solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces. The rally, scheduled to begin at 6 PM, will start from the State Secretariat and culminate at Necklace Road.

Ministers and Officials to Participate Alongside CM

The Chief Minister will be joined by cabinet ministers and senior government officials in the rally, which aims to show unified civilian support for the Indian Army amid rising tensions at the borders. The gesture comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India’s targeted military response to terror infrastructure across the border.

Decision Taken During Emergency Review Meeting

The decision to hold the rally was taken during a high-level emergency meeting chaired by CM Revanth Reddy at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) on Wednesday. The meeting included top officials from the police, army, disaster management, and other departments.

Telangana Government Stands with National Security Forces

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for national unity and political restraint in support of the armed forces during challenging times. He assured the Centre that Telangana stands firmly with the Indian Army, pledging full cooperation and public support through this symbolic rally.