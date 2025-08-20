Revanth Reddy Unveils ‘Telangana Rising 2047’, Vows to Make Hyderabad Rival Tokyo & New York by 2035

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy today announced that the state government is preparing an ambitious roadmap under its flagship vision plan “Telangana Rising 2047” to ensure comprehensive development of the state, with Hyderabad at the center of transformation.

“Hyderabad will be the most sought-after city in the entire world by 2035 and will compete with Tokyo and New York. It will bring the Old City’s glory back with the Musi Rejuvenation project. Forces who obstruct Hyderabad development are our enemies”, he noted.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Integrated Sub-Registrar and District Registrar Office at Gachibowli here today, the Chief Minister said that the government’s long-term objective is to elevate Hyderabad to the rank of “World’s most sought-after city by 2035”, capable of competing with Tokyo and New York, not merely Bengaluru and Chennai.

Hyderabad already enjoys international recognition, but future development must be on par with the world’s leading urban centers. “Our goal is to make Hyderabad compete with the world’s top cities, not just Bengaluru and Chennai,” Revanth Reddy said and warned that political forces attempting to obstruct developmental projects are enemies of the city.

CM reminded that similar opposition was faced during the establishment of Hitech City, yet Hyderabad had emerged as a global IT hub. “We will give a befitting reply to those who try to create hurdles in projects like the “Musi Rejuvenation” and “Bharat Future City”.

Former PM late Rajiv Gandhi was the brain behind the IT revolution in the country, and the Congress government laid the foundation for HITEC City in Hyderabad. Several global IT companies have set up their firms in the city because of the foresight of the then Chief Ministers, he asserted.

On this occasion, he called the old city the “soul of Hyderabad” and asserted that the government will restore its historic glory through the Musi Rejuvenation Project. Plans included bringing “Godavari river water into the Musi,” ensuring water flows throughout the year, and enabling the development of a “Musi Riverfront”.