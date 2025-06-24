Revanth Reddy Urges Cadre to Take Congress Achievements to Every Doorstep

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy has called upon Congress workers to take the message of the party’s success during the last 18 months to every household in the state. He described this period of governance as the “golden era” of Telangana under Congress rule.

“Congress Rule is Telangana’s Golden Period”

Speaking to party workers during a key organizational meeting, CM Revanth Reddy said, “The 18 months of Congress rule is Telangana’s golden period. With the blessings of the people, the Congress will govern the state till 2033.” He emphasized that the development and welfare measures introduced by the Congress government must be communicated effectively to the public.

Prepare for Local Body Polls, Revanth Tells Cadre

The Chief Minister urged Congress workers to begin groundwork for the upcoming local body elections, stating that the performance in these polls would play a crucial role in the party’s long-term success. He added, “You have the responsibility to bring Congress back to power again. Local elections are a key test, and every worker must be actively involved.”

Focus on Grassroots Strengthening

Revanth Reddy reiterated the importance of building the party from the grassroots. He directed party leaders to ensure booth-level committees are strengthened and the party network reaches every corner of the state. “Play a key role in mobilizing support and highlighting the government’s work—be it Indiramma housing, loan waivers, rice distribution, or farmer welfare,” he said.

Eye on 2033 and Beyond

Confident about the party’s future, Revanth Reddy stated that with continued public support, Congress would remain in power till 2033. He encouraged leaders and workers to be united, disciplined, and committed in their approach, stating that the next decade of governance lies in the hands of the cadre working on the ground today.

