“Revanth Reddy Used YouTube to Rise, Now Insults It”: BRS Leader Praveen Kumar Slams CM

BRS leader Praveen Kumar criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that during his tenure as President of the Pradesh Congress Committee, Revanth Reddy used YouTube to advance his political career by making false allegations against the BRS party.

He said that Revanth Reddy spread misinformation and hatred against the BRS through various YouTube channels. At that time, YouTube was his primary tool. However, now Revanth Reddy refuses to even acknowledge YouTubers as journalists.

It should be noted that Revanth Reddy, while speaking at an event organized by a Telugu newspaper, had criticized YouTubers for sensationalizing news and said that people who don’t even know the ABCs of journalism claim to be journalists.

In response, Praveen Kumar remarked that Revanth Reddy’s government has not fulfilled a single promise and has betrayed every section of society. He added that, according to Revanth Reddy’s own logic, even illiterate people can become journalists.