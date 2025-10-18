Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Officials Against Negligence in Implementation of Govt Schemes

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has warned principal secretaries, secretaries, and heads of departments against negligence in the implementation of government schemes and development programs.

He said that complacency and laziness will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Expressing displeasure over the lack of improvement in the functioning of some officials, even after two years of the “people’s government” coming to power, the Chief Minister said that inefficiency must end immediately.

He urged officials to work in coordination and prioritize decisions and programs that directly benefit the public, cautioning that no one should bring a bad name to the government through negligence or unilateral actions.

Revanth Reddy held a special meeting with CMO secretaries and Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao at his residence on Saturday morning. He directed officials to work more proactively to take government initiatives to the people.

The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to regularly collect progress reports from all departmental secretaries and review ongoing works. He emphasized that no file or project should be left pending and that all work should move without delay.

He also directed departments to expedite the collection of grants and funds due from the Center, particularly under centrally sponsored schemes where the state’s share has already been released.

Revanth Reddy said that going forward, the Chief Secretary and CMO officials must submit weekly reports on their respective departments, which he would personally review to ensure accountability and efficiency, an official statement said.