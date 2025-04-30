Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Welcomes Centre’s Decision on Caste Census

The central government’s decision to conduct a nationwide population and caste census has sparked widespread discussions across the country. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed the move and expressed his happiness, thanking the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Revanth Reddy termed the decision a validation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s long-standing vision.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud also hailed the Centre’s decision, calling it a “victory for the Congress party.”

Telangana’s Pioneering Efforts in Caste Enumeration

Telangana holds the distinction of being the first state in India to conduct a scientific and transparent caste enumeration exercise. Under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Congress government successfully completed the survey, revealing the exact proportion of different castes within the state.

Based on this data, the government took significant steps towards achieving social justice, including the historic decision to provide 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes (BCs).

Rahul Gandhi’s Long-standing Demand

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted that Rahul Gandhi had been persistently advocating for caste enumeration across the country. Despite being in the opposition, Gandhi managed to influence national policy discussions, he said.

The Congress party had staged protests and launched movements across India, including demonstrations by Telangana Congress leaders in Delhi, to push for a caste census. Revanth Reddy credited this collective effort for the Centre’s decision, stating that it reflects the pressure exerted by the people.

BJP’s Changing Stance

For a long time, the BJP had criticized the caste census conducted by the Congress government in Telangana. However, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud noted that the Centre’s new decision indicates that the BJP is now following Telangana’s lead. He termed it a victory for the Telangana government and demanded that the Centre also accord legitimacy to the 42 per cent BC reservation bill passed in the state.

Telangana’s Model for Social Justice

Speaking further, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asserted that Telangana’s scientific approach to caste enumeration has set a precedent for the entire country. The accurate data on caste populations enabled the formulation of effective and inclusive policies aimed at ensuring social justice. “It has once again been proved that Telangana is leading the nation in progressive governance,” Revanth Reddy said.