Revanth Reddy’s Government Faces Growing Discontent Over Communication Lapses

Hyderabad: As Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led government faces growing discontent, many attribute the backlashes the admin faced across Telangana to a communication breakdown.

The government’s failure to engage in timely communication has led to confusion and public unrest over key issues. The public and political observers alike are concerned, with many saying that much of the turmoil could have been avoided had there been a clear, timely dialogue.

From the Musi Project to the confusion around HYDRAA’s response to disasters, there’s a pattern indicating a lack of proper communication. The Musi clean-up project is a classic example of not taking public opinion seriously.

Many residents in the Musi buffer zone and FTL complained that their opinion was never taken and that markings began without that. Even opposition leaders asked whether they had met local resident associations and taken people into confidence or not.

HYDRAA, an initiative which everyone welcomed initially lost its sheen due to lack of proper communication. In a video, a person whose shed was demolished said that he was given just two hours to collect his items while in another case a property which was registered just a week before was demolished.

As KTR said, “Looks like the left hand is not talking to the right hand.” Even on the GO: 29 issue, which led to massive protests by Group-1 Mains candidates, the government’s understanding of the issue vis-a-vis that of Group-1 hopefuls and the opposition is contradictory.

Sources in the Congress said, “Revanth believes that GO: 29 doesn’t benefit OCs while the Group-1 candidates say that GO: 29 is against BCs, SCs and STs. The only communication that went from the admin side is that the exams will be conducted come what may.” Even minor things like the beautification of a road junction are not being communicated properly.

Earlier, when beautifications of junctions were planned, the GHMC used to release the proposal to the media and if someone had objections, they would say so. A Dalit leader of Telangana, Shyam, who demolished the wall around the Tank Bund Ambedkar Statue said, “Without giving any information or holding talks, how can the GHMC go on its own to beautify a junction? Instead of holding a press conference after the incident, they should have told experts and Dalit associations and checked public opinion.

But you didn’t do that. The YSR, CBN, KCR and other chief ministers didn’t have traffic management problems, but the Revanth government is having that.” Even the Konda Surekha issue where she made offensive comments against the Akkineni family and KTR was also mismanaged. A source close to Surekha said, “Proper briefing could have prevented the issue from spiralling out of control.

The Minister just heard what some people said at the Gandhi Bhavan and reacted. The Minister’s team wasn’t present and instead of talking to her team, she issued a statement.” The lack of adequate communication is not just a minor glitch. It’s becoming a significant issue for the Revanth government.