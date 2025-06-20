Revanth Reddy’s Hollow Promises Will Be Exposed, Say Protesters at Dharna Chowk

Hyderabad: Tensions flared at Dharna Chowk as angry protesters lashed out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the ruling Congress party, accusing them of making false promises to the unemployed youth of Telangana. The protestors declared that they would defeat Revanth Reddy in Kodangal in the next elections for failing to deliver on his job-related assurances.

“Revanth Reddy Talks More, Does Less,” Say Youth Leaders

Chanting slogans against the CM, protestors claimed that Revanth Reddy is indulging in “cheap talk” and lacks action. “He speaks a lot but does very little. Bringing Rahul Gandhi to Telangana and making false promises was a tactic to mislead voters and win elections,” said a protestor addressing the crowd.

Arresting Protesters Is Unjust, Say Unemployed Youth

Participants expressed their anger over being prevented from protesting by police forces and arrested without cause. “It was the unemployed youth who supported and voted Congress to power. Today, we are being denied the right to protest. Is this justice?” questioned another protest leader.

Job Calendar Demand: State-Wide Agitation Threatened

The protestors issued a stern warning to the government, demanding the immediate release of the job calendar. If not fulfilled, they threatened to launch a large-scale movement across the state, holding the government accountable for failing to create employment opportunities as promised.