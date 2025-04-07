Revanth Reddy’s Lies Unveiled: Dia Mirza Fires Back at AI Image Allegations!

Hyderabad: Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza has vehemently denied accusations that she shared AI-generated images in support of the student-led protest against the Telangana government’s plans to clear 400 acres of forest land in Kancha Gachibowli. The controversy began when Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused her of using fake images to promote the protest.

In response to the allegations, Dia Mirza took to social media to clarify her stance, calling the claims “entirely incorrect.” She posted a tweet refuting the accusation, stating, “The CM of Telangana posted a tweet yesterday. He made certain claims about the situation at Kancha Gachibowli. One of them was that I had used FAKE AI-generated images/videos in support of the protest by students to protect biodiversity on the 400 acres of land the government wanted to auction.”

Dia went on to emphasize, “This is an absolutely false statement. I have not posted a single image or video that is AI-generated. The media and the Telangana government should verify their facts before making such claims.”

Dia Mirza Supports Student Protests to Protect Kancha Forest

Dia Mirza, who has been vocal about environmental issues, has been actively supporting the protests to save the Kancha Forest. The actress has been sharing posts on social media urging the government to reconsider its plans to clear the land, emphasizing the importance of protecting nature over unchecked development.

In one of her tweets, she wrote, “Students are raising their voices for a future where nature thrives. Forests, not IT parks, offer young people a chance at a sustainable tomorrow. ‘Development’ at the cost of biodiversity is DESTRUCTION. Save Kancha Forest in Gachibowli, Hyderabad #SaveKanchaForest #ForNature #SaveCityForests.”

The CM of Telangana posted a tweet yesterday. He made certain claims about the situation at Kancha Gachibowli.



One of them was that I had used FAKE AI generated images/videos in support of the protest by students to protect biodiversity on the 400acres of land the government… — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 6, 2025

Mirza also highlighted the role of youth in driving positive change, stating, “There is HOPE because the youth of our country know better and are compelling authorities to do better. India needs her forests and biodiversity, and our youth are raising awareness, their voices and inspiring action. We hear you, we see you, we stand by you.”

Other Celebrities Join the Protest

Along with Dia Mirza, other prominent personalities such as John Abraham and Raveena Tandon have also supported the protests to protect the Kancha Forest. These protests have garnered significant attention, with many individuals and organizations urging the Telangana government to reconsider its plans and prioritize environmental conservation.

Also Read: Youth Killed by Relative Over Dispute in Tolichowki, Bike Theft Link Emerges

The Kancha Gachibowli Forest Controversy

The controversy surrounding the 400-acre forest land in Kancha Gachibowli has sparked widespread protests. The Telangana government plans to auction the land, which has led to concerns about the environmental impact and the potential loss of biodiversity in the area. Critics argue that clearing the forest land for development would have severe long-term consequences for the local ecosystem and future generations.

As the protests continue, the demand to save the Kancha Forest remains at the forefront of public discourse, with environmentalists, students, and celebrities all uniting for a common cause.

Dia Mirza’s swift response to the accusations highlights the importance of fact-checking and maintaining transparency in the media, especially when it comes to environmental issues. As the controversy over the Kancha Gachibowli forest intensifies, it remains to be seen how the Telangana government will address the growing calls for conservation. The involvement of influential figures like Dia Mirza only strengthens the message of protecting nature for future generations.