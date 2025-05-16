Revanth Reddy’s Vision: Smart Poles and Underground Power to Transform Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has issued a bold directive to the Energy Department, ordering the complete underground relocation of power supply lines—including high-tension cables—in the upcoming Future City project. This marks a significant step toward making Hyderabad a model smart and energy-efficient city.

No Overhead Power Lines in Future City, Says CM

In a review meeting held with energy department officials at his residence, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that no electricity poles, towers, or supply lines should be visible in Future City. Instead, the entire power infrastructure must be relocated underground, including high-voltage lines.

This directive aims to improve urban aesthetics, minimize outage risks due to weather, and ensure a more secure power distribution system.

Smart Poles to Be Piloted Across Greater Hyderabad

As part of his modernization agenda, the Chief Minister announced that smart poles will be installed on a pilot basis in key areas of Hyderabad. Locations include:

Secretariat

Necklace Road

KBR Park

These smart poles are expected to provide integrated services, such as lighting, surveillance, public Wi-Fi, and electric vehicle charging options.

Solar Energy Plans for Outer Ring Road and GHMC Areas

Highlighting the importance of renewable energy, CM Revanth Reddy instructed officials to prepare a solar power generation plan for the 160-km stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He also called for feasibility studies to explore solar panel installations on:

Footpaths

Nalas (drains)

within GHMC limits

This move is aimed at increasing Telangana’s solar power capacity while utilizing underutilized urban infrastructure.

Rising Power Demand: Infrastructure Upgrades on the Cards

Energy department officials briefed the CM on Telangana’s growing power needs:

Power demand reached a record 17,162 MW this year.

this year. A 9.8% increase in demand compared to last year.

in demand compared to last year. Estimated demand expected to rise to 31,808 MW by FY 2034-35 from the current 18,138 MW.

Officials assured the Chief Minister that quality, uninterrupted power supply is being maintained across all sectors. Plans for advanced substation upgrades were also discussed, especially in light of Hyderabad becoming a data center hub.

Integration with HMDA & RRR Development

CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to coordinate with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to assess and fulfill energy needs of upcoming:

Satellite townships

Radial roads

within the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project.

He emphasized the importance of future-proofing power infrastructure to match the scale of upcoming urban expansion projects.

