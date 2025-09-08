Telangana

Telangana ACB Acts Swiftly: Revenue Inspector Arrested for Demanding Bribe

According to officials, the Revenue Inspector demanded and received a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf8 September 2025 - 21:34
Amarnath Reddy, a Revenue Inspector attached to the Tehsildar and Joint Sub-Registrar’s office in Maddur Mandal of Narayanpet district, was caught red-handed by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials.

According to officials, the Revenue Inspector demanded and received a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant. This amount was taken in return for submitting a verification report of agricultural land in the complainant’s father’s name and including it in the Patadar passbook.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has appealed to the public to immediately report any government employee demanding a bribe by calling the toll-free number 1064. Citizens can also contact them through WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), X (@TelanganaACB), or via their website: https://acb.telangana.gov.in.

The department has assured that the details of the complainant or affected persons will be kept completely confidential.

