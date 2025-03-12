Revolver Chaos in Old City: What Really Happened?

A dramatic confrontation unfolded in Noor Khan Bazaar, Hyderabad, as a 70-year-old man, identified as Meer Iqbal, allegedly threatened his brother-in-law with a licensed revolver over a financial dispute.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday midnight, has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion.

Also Read: Telangana Police Arrested Spurious Cotton Seed Smuggling Racket in Kannepalli

Loan Dispute Turns Violent

According to Meer Chowk Police, Meer Iqbal had lent Rs.8 lakh to a friend a few days ago, after his nephew, Shabbu, introduced him. However, instead of returning the money, Shabbu used the amount for personal expenses and failed to repay Iqbal. Despite repeated demands, Shabbu continued to delay repayment, leading to frustration.

Confrontation at Cell Phone Shop

On Tuesday night, an enraged Meer Iqbal visited the mobile shop of Mohammad Intiyas, Shabbu’s father-in-law, in Noor Khan Bazaar. He demanded either the immediate repayment of Rs.8 lakh or ownership of the shop in compensation. This led to a heated verbal altercation between Iqbal and Intiyas.

Licensed Revolver and Assault

In a shocking turn of events, Meer Iqbal took out his licensed revolver and physically assaulted Intiyas, reportedly hitting him with his hand and attempting to strike him with a slipper. The entire incident was captured on video and has since gone viral across various social media platforms.

Police Investigation Underway

Following a complaint by Mohammad Intiyas, Meer Chowk Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. Authorities are examining the viral videos as part of the probe and taking necessary legal action against the accused.

Social Media Reaction

The viral nature of the incident has raised concerns about escalating financial disputes turning violent. Many social media users have condemned the use of a licensed firearm in personal disputes, urging authorities to take strict action.ana news.