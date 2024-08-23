RG Kar tragedy: Kolkata court remands accused Sanjay Roy to 14 days’ judicial custody

Kolkata: A lower court in Kolkata on Friday remanded Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer and the sole arrested accused in the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Sanjay Roy was presented at the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at Sealdah in central Kolkata on Friday afternoon under tight security cover, as protesters had already assembled within the court premises raising slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused.

Instead of the regular courtroom, the hearing was conducted in the chamber of the ACJM, where no one was allowed to enter.

A huge police contingent under the command of an officer in the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police was there outside the room to ensure blanket security.

Although the information about the accused being remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody could be confirmed, at the time of filing of the report there was no confirmation regarding the court approving a narco-analysis or polygraph test of Roy by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As per procedure, the investigating agency concerned has to approach a court for permission to conduct the narco-analysis or polygraph test on any individual.

However, the tests cannot be done without the consent of the individual on whom it will be conducted.

Before giving permission the court asks the individual’s consent for conducting the tests on them and only after the person agrees is it allowed to be done.

Roy was initially arrested by the cops of the Special Investigation Team of Kolkata Police, however, later the city police had to hand him over to the CBI, as a Division Bench of Calcutta High Court directed the central agency to take charge of the investigation from the city police.