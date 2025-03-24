Rhea Chakraborty Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After Being Cleared in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty visited the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Monday, following the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) clearing her of any involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Rhea Offers Prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

Rhea, who had been under intense media scrutiny, visited the temple accompanied by her brother Showik and father. In a video that surfaced online, Rhea is seen dressed in a simple suit, posing for the paparazzi before entering the temple. She appeared calm and composed during her visit and even posed with her family for photos.

CBI Clears Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Rhea’s visit to the temple comes just a day after the CBI filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, clearing her name. The report stated that there was no evidence linking Rhea or any of the other individuals named in two FIRs, including her parents, her brother, Sushant’s sister Priyanka, and a doctor, to the abetment of suicide.

Lawyer Reacts to Case Closure

Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, issued a statement following the closure of the case, expressing gratitude to the CBI for thoroughly investigating the matter. He emphasized that the false narrative spread on social media and in the media had caused undue harm to innocent individuals.

“The amount of false narrative in the social media and electronic media was totally uncalled for. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities,” Maneshinde said.

He further urged the media to reflect on their actions, mentioning that Rhea Chakraborty had endured “untold miseries” and had been imprisoned for 27 days for no fault of hers until Justice Sarang V. Kotwal granted her bail.

Rhea and Showik’s Arrest in 2020

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested in 2020 in connection with a drug case that emerged following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea’s name was heavily scrutinized, and her arrest attracted widespread media attention. Despite the challenges, Rhea and her family have maintained their silence through the ordeal.

Rhea’s visit to the temple marks a moment of peace after years of legal battles and media trials.