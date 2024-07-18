Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal welcome baby girl

Mumbai: Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Thursday announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

In a joint statement, the couple revealed the baby was born on Tuesday.

“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings,” the couple said.

Chadha and Fazal, both 37, got married in 2020 but postponed the wedding festivities for 2022 due to the pandemic. They announced the pregnancy news on social media in February.

Richa and Ali, who first worked together in 2013’s “Fukrey”, made their relationship official in 2016.