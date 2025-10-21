Rights bodies call on Yunus to address Bangladesh’s alarming security situation

Dhaka: Several leading international human rights organisations have written to the Bangladesh interim government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, raising serious concerns over the lack of reform in the country’s security sector and worsening human rights situation. They called for an immediate end to ongoing arbitrary arrests and detentions, including cases against members of the Awami League that appear politically motivated and have no credible evidence.

In a joint letter, the global rights bodies, including CIVICUS, Committee to Protect Journalists, Fortify Rights, Human Rights Watch, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and Tech Global Institute, urged Yunus to expand human rights protections and ensure Bangladesh has the strong institutions capable of guaranteeing free and fair elections and preventing future backsliding ahead of the February 2026 elections.

Also Read: Weather office issues orange alert in Chennai, 7 districts in TN

The rights bodies called on the Yunus-led interim government to ensure press freedom and protect journalists from arbitrary arrests and detention, regardless of perceived political affiliation, particularly where charges lack credible evidence or violate freedom of expression or other rights. “We urge the Interim Government to protect journalists from harassment and violence from both state and non-state actors and pursue prompt, independent investigations into any attacks, while implementing the recommendations outlined by the Media Reform Commission that align with international standards for press freedom,” read the letter.

Additionally, the human rights organisations urged an end to the ban on Awami League activities under Bangladesh’s Anti-Terrorism Act, noting that it excessively restricts freedom of association, assembly, and expression and has been used to arrest Awami League members and perceived supporters engaged in “peaceful activities”. “The Interim Government should review and dismiss such cases lodged both before and after August 2024, regardless of political affiliation, including for members and supporters of the Awami League who have been charged or detained without credible evidence linking them to a crime,” the letter added.

The signatories appealed to the interim government to ensure Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has the legal framework, resources, and independence to conduct fair prosecutions that adhere to international standards for all alleged perpetrators, regardless of their institutional or political affiliation. “The Interim Government should declare a moratorium on the death penalty, including for cases under the jurisdiction of the ICT,” the rights bodies emphasised.