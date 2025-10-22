Rights groups condemn listing of Baloch activists under Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act

Quetta: Several human rights organisations on Wednesday strongly condemned the Balochistan government’s decision to place three “peaceful” Baloch women activists in the Fourth Schedule of Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997. The notification, issued on October 16 by the Balochistan Home Department, accused the Central Organiser of Baloch Women Forum (BWF) Shalee Baloch and members of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Naz Gul and Syed Bibi of facilitating and being associated with the activities related to “terrorism”, listing them under the ATA.

The decision sparked widespread criticism from human rights bodies and activists across the globe, decrying the continued persecution of Baloch activists by the Pakistani authorities. Slamming the decision, human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) described the action as part of a systematic campaign of intimidation aimed at silencing Baloch women who are courageously defending human rights through non-violent and democratic means.

“The repeated misuse of colonial-era laws such as the Fourth Schedule of the ATA and the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) reflects a deliberate effort by the authorities to criminalise dissent and suppress legitimate political expression in Balochistan,” the BVJ stated. “These actions not only violate the Constitution of Pakistan, particularly Articles 19 and 25, but also contravene Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law, which guarantees the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association,” it added.

On the other hand, Paank, the Baloch National Movement’s Human Rights Department, denounced the move as a blatant attempt to “criminalise peaceful activism” and silence Baloch women advocating against enforced disappearances and human rights abuses. Paank called on international human rights bodies to intervene, demanding the removal of the women activists’ names from the Fourth Schedule, and holding Pakistan accountable for its continued repression in Balochistan.

Following the notification Shalee Baloch took to X and posted, “The new emergence of a Government of Balochistan’s Home Department’s notification regarding inclusion of my name along with Naz Gul and Syed Bibi is not a new tactic to try to suppress indigenous voices for human rights, but a long-time attempt to not only diminish the fundamental rights of the people, but also leave no one to resist them.” “We have always struggled within the ambit of the law and constitution, and will approach every legal forum to challenge the bogus charges against us. Such cowardly acts will only work as energy boosters for us in the long struggle,” she added.