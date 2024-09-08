Rioters Attacks Muslim Youths After Asking Names, Tensions Escalate in Bhainsa

Nirmal: A violent incident occurred late last night on National Highway 61 in Bhainsa, Nirmal, where rioters targeted two Muslim youths, Rafiq Khan and Mohammad Obaiduddin, after asking for their names.

The two men were returning to Bhainsa from Nirmal, where they had gone to purchase vegetables, when their vehicle broke down near Ramapur.

While attempting to fix their car by the roadside, a group of 12 to 15 rioters from Ramapur arrived and began attacking them with sticks and wooden planks. Despite the victims’ attempts to explain their situation, stating that they were vegetable vendors and not thieves, the rioters intensified their assault upon identifying them as Muslims.

Witnesses reported that the attackers used abusive language and continued their assault while local political representatives, who were present at the scene, did nothing to intervene and instead encouraged the rioters. After the attack, the rioters falsely reported the victims to the police, accusing them of theft.

The police, led by Sub-Inspector Hanmanlu, arrived promptly and took the injured youths to Narsapur Hospital. However, the victims’ families chose to transfer them to a medical facility in Nirmal due to the severity of their injuries. Rafiq Khan sustained a fractured hand, requiring surgery, along with other severe injuries.

Following the incident, Muslim political and religious leaders in Nirmal, including representatives from Jamiat Ulema, Azim bin Yahya, Wasim Shakeel, Faheem Khan, Rafiq Ahmad Qureshi, Arjumand Ali, Imran, and Junaid Memon, expressed strong condemnation. They met with the victims and demanded immediate action against the rioters. They also called on the District SP and other officials to ensure strict action against those responsible.

Narsapur DSP Gangareddy visited the scene and advised against paying attention to social media rumors, assuring that the police were actively investigating the case. A complaint has been registered at Narsapur Police Station under Crime No. 103/2024, with charges including 118(1), 118(2), and R/W 3(5) Bns against the rioters. Some individuals have been arrested, and further investigations are underway.

In response, rioters have organized a protest on the National Highway, involving local residents and political figures, to obstruct the road and escalate tensions. This incident reflects ongoing tensions and acts of violence against Muslims in the Adilabad district, aimed at disrupting communal harmony.

#NirmalAttack #BhainsaViolence #CommunityTensions