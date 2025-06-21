Rishabh Pant Breaks Dhoni’s Record with Stunning Century at Headingley

Leeds: Rishabh Pant created history on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley by surpassing M.S. Dhoni’s long-standing record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. Pant reached his seventh Test hundred in style, launching a one-handed six over midwicket — a signature shot that showcased his fearless batting approach.

Composed Start Turns Into Explosive Knock

Pant resumed his innings on 65 not out and showed remarkable maturity in the early session, partnering effectively with India captain Shubman Gill, who remained unbeaten on 127. Despite England’s disciplined bowling, Pant stayed composed before unleashing a series of attacking strokes, ultimately reaching a memorable century.

Historic Milestone Among Wicketkeepers

Pant’s seventh Test ton moved him past Dhoni’s record and etched his name among elite company:

Most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests

Five away centuries , now tied with England’s Les Ames

, now tied with England’s Les Ames Behind only Andy Flower (6) and Adam Gilchrist (10) for away hundreds by a wicketkeeper

A Red-Ball Career Built on Grit and Flair

Day 1 of the Test also saw Pant cross another milestone — becoming the 27th Indian batter to score 3,000 Test runs, achieved in just 76 innings. With seven centuries and 15 fifties, Pant continues to evolve as a dependable yet explosive red-ball cricketer. His record also includes seven dismissals in the 90s, underscoring the fine line he often walks between brilliance and heartbreak.

A Special Record Against England

Pant’s love affair with England continued at Headingley. With over 875 Test runs against them at an average above 43, including four centuries, Pant has become one of India’s most reliable overseas performers. His three Test centuries in England now match the totals of Les Ames and Alan Knott, putting him just behind Alec Stewart and Matt Prior among wicketkeepers.