Rishabh Pant on the Verge of IPL Ban as BCCI Imposes Heavy Penalty for Code of Conduct Breach

Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, faced a devastating defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, marking their third loss in four games of the ongoing IPL season. The team’s dismal performance was compounded by a hefty fine imposed by the BCCI for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match, with Pant personally fined 24 lakhs and other players facing penalties as well.

In a match that will be remembered for its lopsided outcome, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals succumbed to a crushing defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, conceding a staggering 106-run loss. KKR’s batsmen unleashed a relentless assault on DC’s bowlers, amassing a mammoth total of 272-7, thus etching their name in IPL history as the away team with the highest score ever. Despite a valiant effort, Delhi Capitals could only muster 166 runs before being bowled out, sinking further in the points table and currently residing at the ninth position.

However, the woes for the Delhi-based franchise did not end with the defeat. The team found themselves in hot water as they were penalized for maintaining a slow over-rate during the encounter. Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi Capitals, bore the brunt of the penalty with a fine of 24 lakhs, while other members of the playing XI, including the impactful Abishek Porel, faced fines of 6 lakhs or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever was lower.

This incident marked the second time Delhi Capitals failed to complete their overs within the stipulated time, the first instance occurring in a match against Chennai Super Kings. Consequently, the team incurred an IPL Code of Conduct Breach, drawing attention to Pant’s leadership under scrutiny. With the threat of a potential ban looming over him, Pant faces the prospect of missing a match and a further fine of 30 lakhs in the event of a third slow over-rate penalty.

In an official statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it was stated, “Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3.”

The unfolding saga not only highlights the challenges faced by Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL season but also puts a spotlight on the responsibilities that come with leadership in the highly competitive realm of professional cricket. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Rishabh Pant and his team as they seek to overcome these obstacles and regain momentum in their quest for IPL glory.