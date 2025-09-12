Rising Cancer Cases Among Children: Doctors Stress Early Detection and Awareness

Hyderabad: Childhood cancer cases are on the rise globally and in India, with experts warning that delayed diagnosis could prove life-threatening. According to estimates, over 4 lakh children under 18 are diagnosed with cancer worldwide each year, while India reports between 50,000 to 75,000 new pediatric cases annually.

On the occasion of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, specialists at Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar highlighted the urgent need for parents to remain vigilant about symptoms and seek timely medical advice. Doctors noted that while cancers in children are often treatable, delayed detection reduces survival chances significantly.

Dr. Annie Q. Hasan, Head of Genetics and Molecular Medicine, explained that the most common childhood cancers include leukemia, lymphoma, and central nervous system tumors. Certain inherited conditions such as Neurofibromatosis, Retinoblastoma, Down syndrome, and Li-Fraumeni syndrome increase susceptibility. She stressed that genetic counseling and testing play a crucial role in identifying predispositions and allowing early intervention.

Consultant Pediatrician and Intensivist Dr. Kanchan S. Channawar pointed out that abnormal cancerous cells may develop as early as the fetal stage. Children often respond better than adults to chemotherapy, she said, but several risk factors—including genetic mutations, prenatal exposure to radiation or chemicals, infections like Epstein–Barr virus (EBV), and environmental pollution—can trigger cancers at an early age. Warning signs include unexplained fever, loss of appetite, weight loss, joint pain, headaches, abdominal pain, swollen lymph nodes, and pale skin.

Medical Oncologist Dr. S. Jayanthi added that about 5% of India’s pediatric cancer cases are reported from the Telugu states, with 5–10% being hereditary. She cautioned that pesticide residues in food, lifestyle factors such as alcohol use, and radiation exposure also increase risk. If children show symptoms such as painless lumps, abdominal swelling, vision changes, or unexplained bleeding, parents should immediately consult doctors.

Kamineni Hospital offers comprehensive diagnostic facilities and a full spectrum of treatments for childhood cancers, including free care under the Aarogyasri scheme. Doctors urged families to prioritize awareness, early testing, and vigilance, emphasizing that collective action is vital to combat the growing cancer burden among children.

