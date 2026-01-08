Rising Cervical Cancer Cases Among Women Highlight Need for Awareness and Early Screening

Visakhapatnam: The increasing incidence of cervical cancer among women in Visakhapatnam has underscored the urgent need for greater awareness and timely screening, medical experts say.

Dr. V. Sri Divya Choudhary, Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at KIMS Cuddles, highlighted that while breast cancer is often discussed in the media, cervical cancer remains one of the most common yet preventable cancers affecting women in India.

“Lifestyle changes, environmental factors, and increased exposure to chemicals are contributing to the rising cancer burden among women,” Dr. Choudhary said. “Cervical cancer, caused primarily by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), can be effectively prevented through early detection and vaccination.”

Who is at risk?

Women over the age of 30, particularly those between 40 and 59, are at increased risk of developing cervical cancer. Persistent HPV infection can lead to abnormal cellular changes in the cervix, which, if left untreated, may progress to cancer over time.

Symptoms and detection

Early-stage cervical cancer often presents no symptoms, making regular screening essential. As the disease progresses, symptoms may include abnormal bleeding between menstrual cycles, bleeding after intercourse, foul-smelling vaginal discharge, and persistent lower back or abdominal pain. Women experiencing any of these signs are urged to seek immediate medical attention.

Medical professionals recommend screening tests such as Pap smears and HPV testing for women aged 25 and above, with intervals of every 3–5 years based on medical guidance.

HPV vaccination and preventive measures

The HPV vaccine is highly effective in reducing the risk of cervical cancer. It is ideally administered to girls aged 9–14, before the onset of sexual activity, but can also be given to women aged 26–45 under medical supervision.

Dr. Choudhary emphasised that preventive measures—including regular gynecological check-ups, maintaining personal hygiene, practising safe sexual behaviour, avoiding smoking, and adopting a healthy lifestyle—are critical.

“Awareness remains the most effective tool against cervical cancer,” she said. “Fear, stigma, and neglect often prevent women from undergoing screening. Prioritising women’s health is not just a medical responsibility—it is a social necessity. A simple test at the right time can save a life.”

With January observed globally as Cervical Health Awareness Month, medical experts urge women to take proactive steps for early detection and prevention.