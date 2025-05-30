Rising COVID-19 Alert: 5 Countries to Avoid Traveling to Right Now

As of May 2025, several countries across Asia and North America are experiencing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases due to the emergence of a new variant, NB.1.8.1. The World Health Organization (WHO) has listed this strain as a “variant under monitoring,” given its rapid global spread and increasing hospitalizations.

China Sees COVID-19 Resurgence Amid NB.1.8.1 Variant Spread

China is witnessing a significant uptick in COVID-19 infections, driven by the NB.1.8.1 variant. Hospitals in several provinces are reporting rising admissions, placing strain on the healthcare system. Authorities are reinforcing public health protocols, and citizens are advised to follow precautionary measures strictly.

COVID-19 Cases Rise Rapidly in Singapore

Singapore has recorded a sharp increase in daily COVID-19 cases, with the NB.1.8.1 variant accounting for the majority. The country is now seeing an average of 350 hospitalizations daily, up from 225 last week, and ICU admissions have climbed to nine per day. Travelers are urged to reconsider non-essential visits.

Taiwan Reintroduces Restrictions Amid COVID-19 Spike

In Taiwan, the government has implemented enhanced health protocols following a surge in COVID-19 cases. The measures include mandatory mask-wearing in public spaces and expanded testing and contact tracing. Travelers should stay informed of local guidelines and consider postponing their trips.

Hong Kong Reports Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Hong Kong is also facing a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, with the NB.1.8.1 variant identified as the dominant strain. The healthcare system is under pressure, prompting the government to reinstate social distancing rules and travel restrictions. Visitors should exercise caution and stay updated via official channels.

U.S. States Including New York, California, and Ohio Affected

In the United States, COVID-19 case numbers are climbing in specific states such as New York, California, and Ohio, largely due to the NB.1.8.1 variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is monitoring the situation, and travelers are advised to check state-level advisories before making plans.

Global Travel Advisory: COVID-19 Safety Tips for Travelers

In response to the current COVID-19 wave, health officials recommend the following for all international travelers:

Postpone Non-Essential Travel

Avoid travel to affected regions unless absolutely necessary.

Monitor real-time updates from the WHO, CDC, and national health departments.

Follow Safety Protocols

If travel is unavoidable, wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene.

Secure Travel Insurance

Ensure your travel insurance covers COVID-19-related cancellations, quarantines, or medical expenses.