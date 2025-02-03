Rising GBS Cases in Maharashtra Spark Urgent Warning for Telangana, Is the State Ready for the Coming Health Crisis?

Hyderabad: As cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) continue to rise across Maharashtra, the Telangana government has come under pressure to develop a comprehensive plan for the treatment and care of GBS patients. The ongoing surge in GBS cases in neighboring states has raised concerns that Telangana may face a similar situation if not adequately prepared.

Experts are calling for immediate measures to address the treatment needs of GBS patients, the procurement of life-saving immunotherapy drugs, and the enhancement of healthcare facilities, especially in intensive care units (ICUs) and physiotherapy departments.

Costly Treatment and the Need for Long-Term Support

The treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome is not only complex but also financially burdensome. The cost of treating a GBS patient can exceed Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, making it unaffordable for many, especially those without private medical insurance. Moreover, about 25 percent of GBS patients require ventilator support, while nearly all patients need extensive and prolonged physiotherapy that could last for months.

Senior neurologists warn that the lack of adequate treatment infrastructure in the state could lead to serious consequences for patients. “Given the nature of GBS, which involves extensive rehabilitation, ventilator support, and the potential for long-term physical disability, the government must act now to ensure that patients have access to the necessary care,” said a senior neurologist.

Preparing for Future Cases: Proactive Measures Needed

While Telangana has not yet seen the same wave of GBS cases as reported in Pune, medical experts emphasize the importance of being proactive rather than reactive. “It’s better to be prepared for at least 50 dedicated beds at Gandhi Hospital or any other major hospital to handle GBS syndrome cases. The state government should utilize ventilators procured during the Covid pandemic to support these patients,” said experts familiar with the situation.

In addition to expanding healthcare infrastructure, there is also an urgent need for training healthcare workers and caregivers to manage GBS patients effectively. “At least 25 percent of GBS patients will require ventilator support. These patients may have specialized needs, and physiotherapy support will be crucial for their recovery. Therefore, it is vital to train caregivers and healthcare workers with set protocols for managing GBS cases,” said the neurologists, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Procurement of Life-Saving Drugs: A Critical Need

One of the most critical aspects of GBS treatment is the administration of Intravenous Immunoglobulins (IVIG). The treatment requires a total dose of 2 grams per kilogram of body weight, administered over five days through infusion. The cost of IVIG injections ranges from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per vial, and a patient typically needs between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh worth of IVIG for a full course of treatment.

Experts have called on the Telangana government to urgently procure these drugs to avoid shortages and ensure that patients have access to the necessary treatment. “The state government must take immediate steps to secure these essential drugs. Without IVIG, treating GBS patients effectively would be impossible,” doctors advised.

The Need for a Unified Plan

With the rising threat of Guillain-Barré Syndrome and its significant financial and healthcare implications, the Telangana government faces a pressing need to formulate a cohesive plan for patient care. Ensuring that healthcare facilities are well-equipped, that essential drugs are available, and that healthcare workers are trained to handle GBS cases will be crucial in managing the potential crisis.

As neighboring states struggle with rising GBS cases, Telangana must take proactive steps to protect its citizens and ensure that patients have access to life-saving care without facing financial ruin.