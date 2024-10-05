Rising Incidents of Heart Attacks in Bathrooms: Causes Revealed

Hyderabad: Heart attacks are on the rise globally due to increasing rates of high blood pressure, diabetes, and poor dietary habits. Both young and old are now falling victim to heart attacks, with many incidents happening in the bathroom. According to the American institution NCBI, about 11% of heart attack-related deaths worldwide occur in bathrooms. Experts have identified several reasons for this.

One major cause is the sudden temperature change when bathing. Many people wash their heads first, causing a rush of blood towards the head as the body struggles to balance the sudden cold. If there’s any obstruction in the blood vessels during this process, it can trigger a heart attack. This is more common in winter. Experts suggest washing the feet first and then gradually moving upwards, especially for individuals with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or migraines.

Another reason for heart attacks in the bathroom is constipation. When constipated, the strain of bowel movement can increase pressure in the blood vessels, forcing blood rapidly toward the heart, which raises the risk of a heart attack. Experts recommend that people suffering from constipation consult a doctor and take appropriate medications.

In summary, those with heart conditions, diabetes, high blood pressure, or constipation should be extra cautious when using the bathroom to avoid potentially fatal complications.