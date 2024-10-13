Riteish Deshmukh reacts on Baba Siddique’s tragic death

Mumbai: Actor Riteish Deshmukh has expressed his deep sadness on social media following the tragic death of Baba Siddique.

He shared his feelings, saying, “Extremely saddened and shocked beyond words to learn about the tragic demise of Shri #BabaSiddique ji – My heart goes out to @zeeshan_iyc and the entire family- May god give them strength to brave this difficult time. The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to justice.”

Former Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was assassinated at Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra, Mumbai. It happened in front of his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office where three unknown assailants opened fire at him.

Baba Siddique was well-known for his friendships with several well-known Bollywood actors, such as Riteish Deshmukh, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and many more. After the news broke, actors Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, as well as Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, rushed to Lilavati Hospital for their final appearances.

