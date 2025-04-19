Riyan Parag Leads RR; 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Named Impact Player as LSG Opt to Bat

Jaipur: In a surprising turn of events during the IPL 2025 season, Rajasthan Royals handed the captaincy to Riyan Parag as regular skipper Sanju Samson missed the match due to a side strain. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-stakes clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named as Impact Player

The Royals created a buzz by including 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi as one of their five Impact player options. If fielded, Vaibhav will become the youngest cricketer to play in the Indian Premier League’s history — a potential landmark moment for Indian cricket.

Team Changes and Line-ups

LSG made a single change to their playing XI, bringing in right-arm pacer Prince Yadav in place of Akash Deep. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, made strategic adjustments in the absence of Samson, with Parag stepping up as skipper.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

With the spotlight on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s potential debut and a new leader at the helm for Rajasthan Royals, fans can expect an exciting match ahead.