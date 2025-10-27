Telangana

Shaik Riyaz’s Family Appeals to Human Rights Commission, Alleges Police Harassment

The family members (mother, wife, and minor children) of Shaik Riyaz, who recently died in a police encounter, appeared in person before the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC)

27 October 2025
Hyderabad: The family members (mother, wife, and minor children) of Shaik Riyaz, who recently died in a police encounter, appeared in person before the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Monday and submitted a complaint alleging that they are not being allowed to enter their house and are being harassed, physically tortured, and subjected to third-degree methods by the concerned police officials.

The deceased police constable, Pramod Kumar, had demanded ₹3 lakh from Shaik Riyaz, of which ₹30,000 was already paid, and that certain fraudulent monetary transactions had taken place between them.

The Commission had earlier taken suo-motu cognizance of the incident based on a newspaper report vide HRC No.6745/2025 and directed the DGP, TG, to file a factual report by November 24.

Considering the fresh complaint, the Commission advanced the hearing of the suo-motu case and directed the DGP to submit a detailed factual report by November 3, further ordering that no coercive steps or harassment of any kind be taken against any of the family members of the deceased Shaik Riyaz.

