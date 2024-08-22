Rizwan and Shakeel approach centuries as Pakistan reaches 256-4 against Bangladesh in 1st Test

Rawalpindi: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Saud Shakeel approached centuries as they guided the home team to 256 for four on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Rizwan was the more aggressive of the two batters and was unbeaten on 89 with seven fours and a six while left-handed Shakeel, resuming on 57, was not out on 86. The batters stretched their overnight fourth-wicket stand to 142 in a dominant first session for Pakistan.

Resuming on 158 for four, Bangladesh pace bowlers couldn’t trouble the overnight Pakistan batting pair on a greenish wicket before captain Najmul Hassan Shanto went to his spinners in the latter half of the first session, but still, couldn’t find the breakthrough.

Rizwan and Shakeel compiled 48 runs in the first hour, and Bangladesh pacers couldn’t extract lateral movement, which saw Pakistan slipping to 16 for three on the opening day, which was curtailed to 41 overs due to wet patches in the outfield.

Rizwan reached his half-century when he guided Nahid Rana’s short ball to the third man for a boundary and then followed it up with a pulled six against the tall fast bowler.

The two-Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship in which Pakistan is ranked sixth and Bangladesh eighth, just ahead of last-place West Indies.