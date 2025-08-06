Road accident in Pargi mandal: Disabled person killed

A road accident took place at Biharpet intersection in Hargi municipal limits of Waqarabad district. An RTC bus hit an elderly man who was crossing the road on foot. The elderly man was seriously injured and died on the way to the hospital. Police have identified him as Erappula Sai Reddy (70), a resident of Sultanpur, Pargi mandal.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the family members and investigation is underway.