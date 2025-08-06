Telangana

Road accident in Pargi mandal: Disabled person killed

A road accident took place at Biharpet intersection in Hargi municipal limits of Waqarabad district. An RTC bus hit an elderly man who was crossing the road on foot.

6 August 2025 - 16:07
A road accident took place at Biharpet intersection in Hargi municipal limits of Waqarabad district. An RTC bus hit an elderly man who was crossing the road on foot. The elderly man was seriously injured and died on the way to the hospital. Police have identified him as Erappula Sai Reddy (70), a resident of Sultanpur, Pargi mandal.
A case has been registered on the complaint of the family members and investigation is underway.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
