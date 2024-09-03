Road crash in Haryana leaves 8 dead

Chandigarh: Eight people were killed while ten others injured after a truck hit a stationary vehicle carrying devotees in Haryana’s Jind district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place past midnight in Bidharana village on the Hisar national highway.

Inspector Kuldeep, SHO of Sadar Narwana, said the injured were taken to hospitals in Jind and Agroha in Hisar.

He said they were travelling from Kurukshetra district to a temple in Gogamedi in Rajasthan when the accident took place.

“The truck rammed into the light commercial vehicle in which the group of devotees was headed to Gogamedi. At the time of the incident, the devotees had taken a brief halt and their vehicle was stationary,” the SHO told PTI over phone.

“Eight people, including two women and a teenager, have died in the incident while ten are injured. The injured are out of danger,” he said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, police said.