Road Rage Incident in Bandlaguda, Two Accused and a Minor Arrested

Hyderabad: Bandlaguda police have arrested two youths and a minor for their involvement in a road rage incident. The incident occurred on August 24, 2025, when a Fortuner car, driven recklessly at high speed, rammed into a two-wheeler, injuring two persons.

The complainant, Syed Abid (35), a welder by profession, told police that he was on his way to Hishamabad for a medical check-up on his Honda Shine motorcycle along with his friend, Syed Yousuf (25). At a U-turn near Sehoora Hotel, the Fortuner car (No. TS08FR 0567) hit them from behind, causing both to fall.

According to the complainant, the car occupants got down, abused them, started an argument, and attacked Syed Yousuf with a plastic cricket bat, leaving him injured on the forehead.

Police identified the accused using CCTV footage and arrested A-1 M.A. Zaki (30), A-2 Mohammad Abdul Safi (18), and a minor, Mohammad Abdul Fasi (17). During interrogation, the accused confessed to the offense.

The operation, led by Inspector D. Subhash, was directly supervised by ACP Chandrayangutta A. Sudhakar and SHO Bandlaguda R. Devendra. Police have issued legal notices to the accused and further investigation is underway.