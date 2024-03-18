Road shows are allowed only on holidays: Vikas Raj

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj informed that the road shows, which are supposed to be organised by political parties as part of the Lok Sabha polls, are allowed only on holidays in Hyderabad and other major towns.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Vikas Raj said that the Election Commission would not allow road shows at heavy traffic congestion places, markets, hospitals, schools and other educational institutions for the convenience of people.

“Even if the road show is permitted on the holiday, it should not cover more than half of the road and it should be left to the vehiculars,” he informed.

Vikas Raj said a total of 9,20,388 new voters have been enrolled in Telangana since the completion of Assembly elections and the enrollment of new voters would be continued till April 15.

The CEO stated that all arrangements are being made to conduct the Lok Sabha polls as well as the by-election for Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency and the required training is going on for the employees who take part in the polling process.

“Instructions have been given to set up separate centers for postal ballots and adequate measures will be taken to ensure that all employees can avail the postal ballot,” he disclosed.

On the deletion of votes, Vikas Raj said that around 8 lakh votes have been removed from the voter list based on the complaints and field verification.