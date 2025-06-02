Robbery Shock: Families in Hyderabad Targeted by Nepali Gangs

Hyderabad: In a growing concern for city police, transnational criminal gangs — often referred to as Nepali gangs — are infiltrating Hyderabad’s affluent neighborhoods by posing as domestic workers. These gangs have been involved in multiple high-profile robberies, drugging or robbing families before fleeing across the India-Nepal border, leaving law enforcement agencies scrambling to track them.

Modus Operandi: Domestic Workers Turn Robbers

According to Hyderabad police, the gangs strategically place one member as a domestic maid, cook, watchman, or caretaker in wealthy homes. Once trust is established, other gang members are introduced under similar roles. When the opportunity arises — such as during family vacations or social events — the group strikes.

In some shocking cases, these gangs have served sedative-laced food to the entire family before looting cash, gold, and other valuables.

Recent Case: Rs 60 Lakh Cash and 1 KG Gold Robbed in Kachiguda

One such incident occurred recently in Kachiguda, where a five-member Nepali gang drugged a family and escaped with ₹60 lakh in cash and 1 kilogram of gold. Despite a 25-day-long manhunt, which included alerting Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the Nepal border and operations across multiple states, the gang remains at large.

Task Force Inspector S. Raghavendra explained,

“They operate with detailed planning. The moment the robbery is executed, they vanish, usually across the border, making them hard to trace.”

Police Advice: Use HawkEye App to Verify Domestic Workers

To prevent such incidents, Hyderabad police are urging residents to:

Use the HawkEye mobile application to verify and upload credentials of domestic helps and drivers.

to verify and upload credentials of domestic helps and drivers. Always collect valid ID proof before hiring.

before hiring. Monitor unusual behavior and avoid employing individuals without background checks.

Kalapathar Inspector Khaleel Pasha added,

“If we can act swiftly before they cross the Nepal border, there’s a good chance of catching them. But once they’re gone, it’s nearly impossible.”

ATM Robbery & Firing: Other Elusive Criminals Still at Large

In a related concern, Hyderabad police are also tracking down two highly professional robbers involved in a dramatic case in January. The duo:

Killed two guards during an ATM heist in Bidar , looting ₹93 lakh .

during an in , looting . Fled to Hyderabad and shot a travel agency manager at Afzalgunj after he grew suspicious.

at Afzalgunj after he grew suspicious. Vanished without a trace, despite being identified.

A senior officer stated,