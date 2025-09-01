Robotic Era Redefines Urological Surgeries: Global Experts at “Robo-Lap” Conference by AINU

Hyderabad: The era of robots in urological surgeries has arrived, and patients, whether from urban or rural areas, increasingly demand minimally invasive surgeries with smaller incisions. International medical experts noted that the perception of robotic surgery as less painful and offering faster recovery is now widely accepted.

Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), India’s largest single-speciality hospital chain for urology and nephrology, successfully hosted the Robo-Lap 2025 conference—one of the country’s most significant gatherings dedicated to robotic and laparoscopic advancements in uro care.

More than 1,000 Urologists across India, the England, USA, Belgium, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka attended the conference, where complex urology cases were discussed with the esteemed panel of experts. This unique conference led by AINU became a vibrant hub for exchanging clinical knowledge, future-ready surgical practices, and global perspectives to redefine patient outcomes in this specialty.

The two-day academic exchange featured complex case discussions, workshops, and high-level deliberations on future technologies shaping urology and nephrology.

Speaking about the conference, Dr. Mallikarjuna C, Managing Director & Chief Consultant Urologist, AINU, said, “At AINU, we have always believed that advancing patient care begins with advancing clinical knowledge. Robo-Lap 2025 was not just about showcasing surgical innovations—it was about creating a forum where specialists from across the globe could engage, share insights, and collectively reimagine the future of Urology care.

By curating platforms of this scale, we ensure that the urology community has access to the latest breakthroughs in robotics and minimally invasive surgery. Clinical knowledge exchange lies at the heart of AINU’s mission, and this conference reaffirms our commitment to shaping the future of care in India and beyond. A trailblazer in laparoscopic and robotic urological surgery.”

“Today, whether—urban or rural—patients are asking for smaller incisions, because they know it reduces pain, ensures faster recovery, and helps them return quickly to normal life. However, training in such procedures, particularly in the urology field, has not traditionally been part of medical college education. For this reason, the conference proved extremely useful to practitioners who enhanced their knowledge and skills and are now better equipped to return to their states or countries and provide satisfactory treatment to patients there.” He added.

Sandeep Guduru, Chief Executive Officer at AINU, said, “The ‘Robo-Lap’ initiative reflects AINU’s commitment to clinical excellence, continuous learning, and technological innovation in the fields of urology. At AINU, we believe in pushing the boundaries of innovation, and Robo-Lap is a shining example of that spirit.”

The conference also served as a vital knowledge-sharing platform on the management of advanced uro-oncology surgeries, reconstructive surgeries, complex pediatric surgeries. Renowned experts deliberated on surgical solutions for challenging cases, demonstrating how robotic and laparoscopic techniques are transforming precision, reducing invasiveness, and enabling faster patient recovery.

Robo-Lap 2025 stands as a testament to AINU’s thought leadership in fostering collaboration, innovation, and academic rigor for the benefit of the global urology and nephrology community.

About Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology

Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU), part of Asia Healthcare Holdings, is India’s leading super-speciality hospital network exclusively focused on Urology and Nephrology. With 7 cutting-edge hospitals across 4 cities, AINU is at the forefront of delivering world-class kidney and urological care.

Known for its clinical excellence, AINU offers advanced services including Uro-Oncology, Robotic and Reconstructive Urology, Pediatric Urology, Female Urology, Andrology, Neuro-Functional Urology, Kidney Transplants, and Dialysis. A trailblazer in Robotic Urological Surgery in India, AINU has treated over 500,000 patients, performed more than 1200 robotic surgeries, and operates a 500+ bed network. Accredited by NABH and recognised for postgraduate training programs like DNB and FNB, AINU continues to redefine standards in specialised care and innovation.