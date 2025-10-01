Rock Python Rescued Safely Near City College

Hyderabad: Panic gripped locals near City College after a rock python was spotted in the area. Animal welfare activist Syed Taqi Ali Rizvi rushed to the spot and safely rescued the reptile before any harm could occur.

Following the rescue, the python was handed over to the Forest Department. Officials confirmed that the snake will soon be released back into the wild, allowing it to live freely in its natural habitat.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Chaos Erupts in Nehru Nagar as Rowdy-Sheeter Creates Panic

Environmentalists praised the timely action, noting that such efforts not only ensure public safety but also play a crucial role in protecting wildlife.