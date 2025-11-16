Rohini donated kidney, yet insulted and forced out’: BJP’s Dilip Jaiswal on Lalu’s daughter

New Delhi: Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal on Sunday expressed concern over the allegations of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya against the members of her own family and urged the RJD patriarch to intervene.

Speaking to IANS, Jaiswal said, “Rohini Acharya donated her kidney to save Lalu Prasad Yadav’s life. But the way she was insulted and forced out of the house by the family is unfortunate. I would request respected Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi to pay attention to this matter, because if an outsider enters the family and starts creating divisions or insulting family members, it needs to be addressed. Although this is their internal family matter, it has come out on social media and television…”

The remarks came amid growing discussion on Rohini Acharya’s emotional posts hinting at a rupture within the Yadav family. Her statements have triggered widespread reactions across political parties, with many urging restraint given the sensitivity of the matter.

BJP’s winning candidate Nitin Nabin also commented, choosing a cautious approach. He said, “Certainly, if there is disrespect at home, it will hurt anyone. These are internal matters, and it is better if I do not comment on them.”

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader and Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary highlighted the distress within the RJD leadership. He said, “Even the family members themselves are extremely distressed. Those who have seen Lalu Yadav’s condition know that he is very ill, and on top of that, there is no unity within the family. Now the question is whether the party will remain together or not….”

A day after the RJD suffered a major defeat in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Rohini Acharya posted cryptic messages on X, announcing that she would quit politics and sever ties with her family. She accused Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Khan, of pressuring her to take this decision.

Rohini, a doctor who donated her kidney to Lalu Yadav in 2022, had actively campaigned for Tejashwi. However, she had unfollowed several party leaders since September, reportedly upset over the expulsion of her brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

In the 2025 polls, the RJD managed to win only 25 seats, while the NDA secured a massive 202-seat majority, pushing the party into one of its biggest electoral setbacks in recent years.