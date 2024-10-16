Rohit bhai told me, you’ve no idea what you have done: Pant recalls Gabba heroics

New Delhi: India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant fondly recalled his match-winning 89 not out against Australia at the Gabba during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, a performance hailed as one of the finest in Indian Test history.

Pant shared how Rohit Sharma’s words after the memorable knock made him truly appreciate its significance. “I don’t know what to say about that.

but I’m always trying to do my best. Sometimes, there are performances that you remember for a lifetime, and one of them for me is the Gabba Test. At the time, I didn’t realise how significant it was.

“Rohit bhai was there, and he told me, ‘You have no idea what you’ve done.’ I was like, ‘What have I done? My aim was just to win the match.’ Rohit bhai said, ‘ Later, you’ll understand what you’ve done.

‘ Now, whenever I hear people talking about that Gabba match, I understand what he meant and how important it was,” Pant told Star Sports.

Pant’s heroic innings came on the final day of the fourth Test, with India chasing a daunting target of 328. His counterattacking style not only secured a historic 3-wicket victory but also ended Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba, sealing the series 2-1 for India.

However, at the time, Pant confessed that he did not fully grasp the importance of what he had accomplished.

The match at the Gabba was particularly significant for India as they were fielding a depleted side, with several key players injured. Pant’s knock embodied India’s and never-give-up attitude throughout the series, making it one of the greatest comebacks in Test cricket.

With India set to tour Australia again for a five-match series starting November 22, Pant is eager to replicate his past success on Australian soil.

“In general, Australia fights as a team. They don’t give you anything easy, and they play aggressive cricket. I won’t throw the first punch, but if someone throws the first punch at me, I won’t hold back. That’s the kind of mentality you need to have when playing against them,” he said.