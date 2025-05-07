Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement from Test Cricket, Will Continue in ODIs

Veteran Indian cricketer and current captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket. The announcement, made through an Instagram story, came as a surprise just weeks ahead of India’s tour of England scheduled for June 2025.

Rohit shared an image of his Test debut cap along with an emotional message:

“Hello everyone, I just want to tell that I am retiring from Test cricket. It is a great honour for me to represent my country in the white jersey. Thank you all for the love and support you have received over the years. I will continue to represent India in ODI format.”

Rohit’s Test Journey

Rohit Sharma made his Test debut in November 2013 against West Indies. Known for his stylish stroke play and temperament, Rohit had notable performances, especially at home, and captained India in several key Test series in recent years.

Selectors Eyeing New Leadership

Sources suggest that the decision may have been influenced by the selectors’ plans to revamp the Test side. According to a report in The Indian Express, the selection committee has been keen on grooming a new leader for the upcoming World Test Championship cycle.

“The selectors are clear in their thinking. They want a new captain for the tour of England and Rohit does not fit in as captain, especially considering his red-ball form,” a BCCI source told the publication.

Focus Shifts to ODIs

Though Rohit has stepped away from the red-ball format, he has confirmed that he will continue to don the Indian jersey in ODIs. This suggests that the veteran opener still has unfinished business in limited-overs cricket, especially with the Champions Trophy scheduled in 2025.

What Lies Ahead?

With Rohit stepping down, all eyes are now on the BCCI and the selection panel to name the next Test captain. Front-runners include Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, while younger talents like Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also being considered for leadership roles.

Rohit’s exit marks the end of an era in Indian Test cricket—one that saw a mix of resilience, elegance, and leadership.