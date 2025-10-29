Rohit Sharma becomes oldest Indian batter to take No. 1 spot in ICC men’s rankings

Dubai: India opener Rohit Sharma has achieved the top ODI batter ranking for the first time in his career. The right-handed player has also made history by becoming the oldest batter ever to claim the No. 1 spot in the ICC men’s rankings at the age of 38.

Rohit advanced two positions to reach the top after delivering an outstanding unbeaten century in the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Sydney, where he guided his team to a commanding nine-wicket victory. The seasoned right-hander was in excellent form alongside veteran Virat Kohli (74 not out) as he hit 13 fours and three sixes, marking his 33rd ODI century for India.

Rohit’s efforts have propelled him past Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran and India’s Shubman Gill to reach the number one spot in ODI cricket batting rankings for the first time. He has maintained a position in the top 10 for most of the past decade.

Notably, Ibrahim became the first Afghanistan batter to ever top the ODI batting rankings – briefly between the second and third ODIs in Australia, when Gill dropped below him and Rohit had not surged to the top.

The former captain wasn’t the only Indian player to improve in the updated rankings this week; spinner Axar Patel gained recognition for a solid performance in Sydney, moving up in both the bowling and all-rounder categories.

Axar climbs six places to 31st position in the ODI bowling rankings and advances four spots to eighth overall, just behind Mitchell Santner in the ODI all-rounders list.

Among the top 10 ODI bowlers, New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner climbs three spots to fourth, while Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood advances two spots to eighth. Additionally, England’s Harry Brook makes a notable leap of 23 places to rank 25th among ODI batters.

The latest Test rankings have shifted somewhat after South Africa’s notable eight-wicket win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The standout benefit goes to seasoned spinner Keshav Maharaj, who moves up significantly due to his Player of the Match performance.

Maharaj jumped nine places to reach a career-high 13th among Test bowlers, thanks to his nine wickets in the match. His teammate, Simon Harmer, also climbed the ranks, rising 26 spots to occupy 45th place after taking six wickets in the second innings of the same game.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram has risen two spots to 15th, while Tony de Zorzi has moved up seven places to share 47th in the Test batting rankings after the Rawalpindi Test. Additionally, Kagiso Rabada has climbed eight positions to 11th among Test all-rounders.

There is some good news for Pakistan as captain Shan Masood climbed five spots to tie for 42nd place among Test batters. Meanwhile, South Africa’s impressive showing in the first T20I against Pakistan in Rawalpindi has caused several players to advance in the updated T20I rankings.

South Africa’s fast bowler Corbin Bosch jumps 40 places to rank 53rd and shortens the gap in the T20I bowlers’ list. Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz improves eight spots to sixth, while promising opener Saim Ayub moves up five places to 49th on the batting rankings.