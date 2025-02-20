Rohit Sharma Becomes Second-Fastest to Reach 11,000 Runs in ODIs at Champions Trophy

Dubai, Feb 20 (IANS): Skipper Rohit Sharma has etched his name in the history books by becoming the fourth Indian men’s batter, and the tenth overall, to surpass 11,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

This remarkable achievement came during the 2025 Champions Trophy Group A match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma Joins Elite Club of 11,000 ODI Runs

Rohit reached the 11,000-run milestone when he struck Mustafizur Rahman for a boundary over mid-on on the fifth ball of the fourth over. With this feat, he joins legendary Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly in the exclusive 11,000 ODI runs club.

Fastest to 11,000 Runs – Rohit’s Remarkable Feat

Rohit became the second-fastest men’s player to reach 11,000 ODI runs, achieving the milestone in just 261 innings. He now sits behind Virat Kohli, who reached the mark in 222 innings. In terms of balls faced, Rohit is also the second quickest with 11,868 deliveries, trailing Kohli, who took 11,831 balls.

Rohit Sharma’s Place in ODI History

While Rohit has reached the 11,000-run milestone, it is worth noting that Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most ODI runs, with over 18,000 runs in 452 innings. Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara follows with 14,234 runs.

Mohammed Shami Sets New Record with 200 ODI Wickets

In the same match, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami achieved another significant milestone. He became the fastest Indian bowler to take 200 wickets in men’s ODIs, accomplishing the feat in just 104 matches. Shami surpassed the previous record held by Ajit Agarkar, who took 133 matches to reach 200 wickets.

Shami Breaks Records in ODI Wicket-Taking Speed

At 34, Shami is also the second-quickest bowler overall to pick 200 men’s ODI wickets, sharing the spot with former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq. Australia’s Mitchell Starc holds the record, having reached the milestone in just 102 matches. Additionally, Shami became the fastest-ever bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets in terms of balls bowled, achieving the milestone in 5,126 deliveries, ahead of Starc’s 5,240 balls.

Virat Kohli Sets Fielding Record in Men’s ODIs

In another significant achievement during the match, Virat Kohli completed 156 catches in men’s ODIs, equaling Mohammad Azharuddin’s record for the most catches by an Indian fielder. Kohli now shares the top spot with Azharuddin, while only Mahela Jayawardene (218) and Ricky Ponting (160) have more catches as a fielder in men’s ODIs.