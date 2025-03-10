Rohit Sharma Dismisses Retirement Rumors, Vows to Continue in ODI Format

Dubai: India’s cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has put to rest rumors regarding his potential retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket after leading the team to a thrilling Champions Trophy victory over New Zealand on Sunday.

Despite speculation surrounding his future in the format, Sharma firmly stated that he has no plans to retire.

No Retirement Plans for Rohit Sharma

The buzz surrounding Rohit Sharma’s retirement began to grow when India faced New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final. Fans and analysts alike wondered if the Indian captain would announce his retirement from ODIs, following his decision to quit the T20 format after guiding India to a victory in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies last year.

However, Rohit Sharma quickly dispelled these rumors in the post-match press conference. When asked about his future plans, the Indian captain said, “Koi future plan hai nahi, jo chal raha hai chalega,” translating to “No future plan, whatever is happening will continue.”

A Record-Breaking Third Champions Trophy Title

Rohit Sharma’s leadership and performance played a crucial role in India’s Champions Trophy win, securing the country’s third title in the tournament’s history. The captain scored a solid 76 runs in the final, leading from the front with his typically aggressive and controlled batting.

When asked about his performance in the 2019 World Cup, where he was one of the top run-scorers, Rohit reflected, “I scored heavily in the 2019 World Cup, but maza nahi aaya (it wasn’t enjoyable) because the team didn’t win. When the team wins, and you make a contribution, it gives satisfaction.”

Rohit Sharma’s Clear Intentions

Rohit Sharma, who was named ‘Player of the Final’ for his crucial knock, emphasized that he is clear in his mind about how he wants to approach batting in the ODI format. He said, “I am clear in my mind how I want to bat, and that is what I am trying to do.”

With his commitment to the format evident, Rohit has assured his fans and the cricketing community that he remains fully invested in leading India to more success in the future.