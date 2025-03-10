Watch | Rohit Sharma’s Funny Moment: Forgets ICC Champions Trophy in Press Conference, Social Media Reacts

India etched their name in cricket history by becoming the first team to win the ICC Champions Trophy three times. In a stunning display of dominance, India defeated New Zealand in the final to claim the prestigious title, finishing the tournament undefeated.

India’s road to victory saw them conquer Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the league stage before securing a win against Australia in the semifinal. This triumph also ended a 12-year-long wait for an ICC 50-over trophy, following heartbreaks in 2015 and 2019 World Cup semifinals, the 2017 Champions Trophy final, and the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Trophy Blunder

A light-hearted moment from the post-match press conference went viral, where Indian captain Rohit Sharma appeared to forget the ICC Champions Trophy. The clip left netizens in splits, adding to the celebratory mood of Indian fans worldwide.

Rohit Sharma Dismisses Retirement Rumors

Amid speculation that Rohit Sharma might retire from ODIs following the Champions Trophy victory, the skipper put all rumors to rest. “I’m not going to retire from this format, just to make sure that no rumors are spread going forward,” he stated firmly in the press conference.

Praises Team’s Unbeaten Feat

The Indian captain hailed the team’s remarkable performance, emphasizing their ability to adapt and outplay opponents. “Winning two ICC trophies and going undefeated is the icing on the cake. Very few teams have achieved this feat,” he remarked. When asked about future plans, Rohit added, “There’s no future plan, whatever is happening will keep happening.”

With this historic win, India has once again stamped their authority in world cricket, proving their mettle on the grandest stage.